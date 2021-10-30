Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Astra Space.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter.

ASTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTR opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28. Astra Space has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth $1,356,000. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

