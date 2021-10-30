ATB Capital Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

ATB Capital reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$14.75 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded MEG Energy to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.62.
Shares of MEG stock opened at C$11.09 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
