ATB Capital Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

ATB Capital reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$14.75 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded MEG Energy to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.62.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$11.09 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

