ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$50.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

ACO.X has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CSFB raised their target price on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.17.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$42.00 on Thursday. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.93.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,300,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

