Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ATTO traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. 14,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. Atento has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The company has a market cap of $362.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atento during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,564,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atento in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atento by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATTO. TheStreet upgraded Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

