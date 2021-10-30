Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Athenex were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 18.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

ATNX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Athenex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $277.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

