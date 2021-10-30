Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Cap of $880.27 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Audius has a market cap of $880.27 million and approximately $38.13 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00003467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00234375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00096824 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,055,192,308 coins and its circulating supply is 411,910,943 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

