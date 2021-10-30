Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.68-$6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.05-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.02 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.680-$6.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,915. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $155.79 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

