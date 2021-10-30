Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $40.38. 7,652,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,624. Avantor has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

