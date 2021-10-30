Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.44.

AVNT traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,069. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. Avient has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $56.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

