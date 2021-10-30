Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. 840,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,420. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

