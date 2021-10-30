AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 118.6% in October

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 119,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. AXIM Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

