AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 118.6% in October

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 119,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. AXIM Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.
About AXIM Biotechnologies
