AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.05 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of AXTI opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. AXT has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $347.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.26.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXT will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

