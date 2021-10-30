Azuki (AZUKI) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Azuki has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $81.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Azuki has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00069836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00070839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00095862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,134.54 or 1.00645561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.18 or 0.06957339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00022819 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

