B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Announces Dividend Increase – $4.00 Per Share

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) announced a None dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend by 267.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of RILY opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 204,808 shares of company stock worth $12,609,671. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B. Riley Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 6,727.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,451 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of B. Riley Financial worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

