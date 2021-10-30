Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

