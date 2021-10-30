Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

