Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives $0.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.59) to €0.57 ($0.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.70 ($0.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.63 ($0.74) to €0.67 ($0.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

