Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,402,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08.

