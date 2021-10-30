Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 13.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,173,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698,957 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after acquiring an additional 399,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,721,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.