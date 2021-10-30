Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.77 Billion Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 7.57% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,772,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.94 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

