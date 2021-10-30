Bank of America Downgrades Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $49.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $522,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

