Bank of America Lowers Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $245.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.36.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $227.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.83 and its 200-day moving average is $226.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

