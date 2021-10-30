Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 8.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

KELYA stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.