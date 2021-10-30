Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.33 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

