Bank of Montreal Can Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fluor were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

