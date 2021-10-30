Bank of Montreal Can Has $294,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 802,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after buying an additional 69,212 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.32.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

