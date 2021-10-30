Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,661 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $85.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

