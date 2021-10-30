Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,229 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 33.4% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 95,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 75.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $673.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 2.41.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUTH. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

