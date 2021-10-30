Bank of Montreal Can Sells 19,110 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNR. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of MNR opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.