Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.55.

BMO stock opened at $108.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

