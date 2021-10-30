Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 174,497 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 236.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,872 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at about $1,220,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

RRD stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

