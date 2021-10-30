Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFIS stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $329.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $47.54.

In related news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $158,562. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

