Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 37,347 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,347 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,621 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

