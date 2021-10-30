Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,977 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

PVBC stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $326.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

