Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 50,070 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,363,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 116,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,283 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 1,997.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 113,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.55. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.