Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
BZUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
NASDAQ BZUN opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Baozun has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $57.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 41.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 322.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 105.8% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 259,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
