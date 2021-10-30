Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Baozun has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 41.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 322.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 105.8% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 259,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

