Barclays Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €150.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €151.13 ($177.79).

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €135.70 ($159.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €136.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €132.22. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

