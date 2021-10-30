Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Victrex to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.66.

OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Victrex has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

