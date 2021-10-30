Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NETW. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 477.20 ($6.23).

Network International stock opened at GBX 323.20 ($4.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 111.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 361.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 378.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Network International has a 12 month low of GBX 203.80 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

