Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.68.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

