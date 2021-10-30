Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Down 70.0% in October

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the September 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 163.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 47.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 30,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

