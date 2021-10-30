Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $104.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $85.68 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 41.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dorman Products by 75.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 110.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

