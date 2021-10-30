Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €80.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAS. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.40 ($96.94).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €62.28 ($73.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.88. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.