BASIC (BASIC) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. BASIC has a total market cap of $76.26 million and $16.52 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.16 or 0.00229050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00096438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,623,594 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.