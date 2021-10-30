Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.58-3.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.49-12.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.61 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.620 EPS.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $78.96. 7,995,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

