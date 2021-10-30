Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.58-3.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.49-12.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.61 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.620 EPS.
Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $78.96. 7,995,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.