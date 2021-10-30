BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $65.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000592 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000655 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00034043 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

