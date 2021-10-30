Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,406,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.96. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $53.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.