Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) released its earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.
NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 284,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
