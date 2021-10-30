Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) released its earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 284,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Bel Fuse worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

