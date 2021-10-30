Berenberg Bank Lowers Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Price Target to GBX 70

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GEMD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of GEMD stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £75.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.40 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.66.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.