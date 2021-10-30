Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 111.13% and a net margin of 15.97%.

Shares of BWMX traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. 253,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,307. Betterware de Mexico has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $994.24 million and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 359.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWMX. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

