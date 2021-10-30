BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.02 and a beta of 1.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $541,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,898 shares of company stock worth $11,284,121. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $869,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 11.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

